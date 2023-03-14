Madhya Pradesh: Civic body fails to check stray cattle menace in Gwalior

Representative Image | Twitter

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body has failed to control stray cattle in the city. Consequently, accidents occur daily. Cattle also attack pedestrians, bikers and cars.

A cow attacked a ten-year-old boy and injured him at Ram Mandir Square in Gwalior late Monday night. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

The residents of the area informed the officials of the corporation about the incident.

On getting information, a team of the Nagar Nigam rushed to the spot and sent the cow to the cowshed.

When the incident took place, the boy Rishi Prajapati was returning home from the market late Monday night.

The cow lifted the boy with her horns and threw him in the air. As the boy fell on the road, the cow went to him and began to trample him with her feet.

In doing so, the cow lost her balance and fell to the ground. Afterwards, the cow hit several cars and injured many people on the road.

When the cow went out of control, some people informed the officials of the municipal corporation.

A team rushed to the spot and brought the cow after one hour and sent her to a cowshed.

A few years ago, a bull attacked a girl and killed her. An elderly woman also lost her life because of an attack by a bull.

On the other hand, the commissioner of the civic body Kishore Kanyal said, “People are scared of stray cattle which move around the city. A cow attacked a boy near Ram Mandir Square. On getting information, a team of Nagar Nigam rushed to the spot and sent the cow to a cowshed.”

Nagar Nigam has been catching the stray cattle for more than two years, he said.