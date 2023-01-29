Madhya Pradesh: Citizens’ Coop Bank celebrates R-Day

Representative Image |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The Citizens’ Cooperative Bank celebrated the 74th Republic day on Thursday. Chairman of the bank Basit Ali was the chief guest at the function.

The employees of the bank were also present on the occasion. Ali said that the word republic signifies the power of people who elect their representatives.

He also said that the country won independence because of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

Ali also spoke about the Constitution of India and appealed to the employees to work with honesty and integrity to strengthen the nation. Chief executive officer of the bank Mahavir Jain, Rajju Garg and others were present at the function.

