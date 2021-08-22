Madhya Pradesh: Citizen Consumer Forum warns to file PIL in High court

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): According to the government survey, the unemployment rate has increased by ten percent in the state over the last six month.

The Citizen Consumer Forum has sent a notice to the Chief Secretary of the state demanding to protect the interest of the unemployed and warned to file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court against the same.

Convener of the Citizen Consumer Forum, Dr PG Najpandey said that the number of unemployed in the state was reported to be 30 lakhs on March 1, 2021, which has increased to 33 lakh 7 thousand on August 19, 2021. Apart from this the number of thousands of unregistered laborers is not included in this survey.

He said that earlier, he sent a legal notice to the Chief Secretary and now he will be filing a PIL in the High Court to protect the interest of youth and unemployed of the state.

Najpandey said that the construction work under the Affordable Housing Scheme announced in the Union Budget 2020-21 is stalled lacking permission. The scheme would lapse as the financial year would end in March 2022.

Projects of lakhs of houses are stuck for the past two months, RERA has also not given permission to a single project since September 2020. The workers are facing severe consequences as there are no jobs available, Najpandey added.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 09:55 PM IST