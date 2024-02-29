Madhya Pradesh: Chopper Hiring Delay Derails Operation Blackbuck |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The move to catch blackbucks from revenue areas of Shajapur district and shift them elsewhere has hit the wall. There are reasons for this. Firstly, forest department is likely to take a long time for hiring a helicopter. An experts’ team from South Africa has been engaged to catch blackbucks using helicopter.

Secondly, the permission to get helicopter pilot from South Africa will also take time. The South Africa team engaged by state government to catch blackbucks has insisted that pilot should be called from their country. This exercise may stretch till March end. With onset of summer in April, translocation of blackbucks is nearly impossible.

The South African team has stated that it would not catch them in summer as chances of casualties are high. “I don’t think work blackbuck catching will start before monsoon,” a local forest official of Shajapur district said wishing anonymity.

Sources said duration of tender to hire chopper has been extended as only single bid was received. Effort is on to get more than one bid. Notably, blackbucks are destroying the crops of farmers in many villages of Shajapur district. The South Africa team will catch 400 blackbucks.

Equipment received

The equipment for setting up big enclosure has reached Shajapur district from South Africa. They were shipped to Indian port from South Africa from where they were transported to Shajapur.

15-member team

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Shubhranjan Sen said 15-member team of South Africa will catch blackbucks in Shajapur district. The efforts are underway to hire helicopter for SA team. “If necessary, permission will be sought for the pilot too,” he added.