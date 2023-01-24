Madhya Pradesh: Children should treat exams as festival, says Minister Brajendra Singh Yadav

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of state for Public Health Engineer Brajendra Singh Yadav has said good culture as well as good education should be ingrained into the children.

Yadav who is also the in-charge minister of the Shajapur district made the statement at the time of performing the Bhoomipujan of CM Rise School at Shujalpur on Monday.

School Education Minister (independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar, chairman of district Panchayat Hemraj Singh Sisodia, collector Dinesh Jain, Janpad Panchayat chairperson Sitadevi Patodia and others were present at the function.

Yadav said that without education the personality of a man remains incomplete, so everyone should be educated and that the examinations should be treated as a festival.

The children should enter the examination hall with a smiling face and come out of it laughing, he said, adding that some children are very good at studies but they are afraid of the English language.

For such children the language should not be a barrier and, because of this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh took initiative to launch medical and engineering courses in Hindi, Yadav further said.

Parmar, who also spoke on the occasion, said that the CM Rise Schools would have all the modern facilities of learning and that few could imagine that the government schools could have had all the modern facilities.

The CM Rise School in Shujalpur, for which a sum of Rs 45 crore is being spent, will be ready in 14 months, Parmar said.

Parmar also threw light on the New Education Policy which will bring about major changes in the students’ outlook.

