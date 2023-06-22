 MP: Chief Of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan Witnesses Live Conduct Of IAF Exercise Onboard Aircraft In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Chief Of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan Witnesses Live Conduct Of IAF Exercise Onboard Aircraft In Gwalior

MP: Chief Of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan Witnesses Live Conduct Of IAF Exercise Onboard Aircraft In Gwalior

The Chief of Defence Staff also complimented the air warriors for their professionalism during the exercise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Chief Of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan Witnesses Live Conduct Of IAF Exercise In Gwalior | Twitter

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan today witnessed live conduct of an IAF operational exercise onboard an IAF aircraft. According to defence officials, on completion of the exercise, he along with DG Air Operations Air Marshal Surat Singh visited the Gwalior air base and emphasised jointness, integration, transformation & self-reliance.

Read Also
Bhopal: Trend Of Mass Yoga Performances Boosts Business
article-image

The Chief of Defence Staff also complimented the air warriors for their professionalism during the exercise. 

The official twitter handle of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff gave information regarding the exercise through a tweet. 

Notably, General Anil Chauhan has recently joined the campaign for 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games ‘Iss Baar, Sau Paar’ to boost the morale of the Indian contingent.

Read Also
MP Horror: Miscreants Push Woman From Moving Train After She Stopped Them From Clicking Her Pictures...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Chief Of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan Witnesses Live Conduct Of IAF Exercise Onboard Aircraft In...

MP: Chief Of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan Witnesses Live Conduct Of IAF Exercise Onboard Aircraft In...

MP Elections 2023: From Smriti Irani To PM Modi, BJP Top Leadership In State This Week

MP Elections 2023: From Smriti Irani To PM Modi, BJP Top Leadership In State This Week

MP: Digvijaya Singh Sits On Strike After Govt Demolishes Dalits' Houses in Sagar

MP: Digvijaya Singh Sits On Strike After Govt Demolishes Dalits' Houses in Sagar

MP: Bus Gets Stuck In Overflowing Drain In Tikamgarh, Passengers Jump Into Knee-Deep Waters For Life

MP: Bus Gets Stuck In Overflowing Drain In Tikamgarh, Passengers Jump Into Knee-Deep Waters For Life

MP: Amit Shah's Balaghat Tour Cancelled As Bad Weather Restricts Helicopter Landing

MP: Amit Shah's Balaghat Tour Cancelled As Bad Weather Restricts Helicopter Landing