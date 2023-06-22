MP: Chief Of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan Witnesses Live Conduct Of IAF Exercise Onboard Aircraft In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan Witnesses Live Conduct Of IAF Exercise In Gwalior | Twitter

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan today witnessed live conduct of an IAF operational exercise onboard an IAF aircraft. According to defence officials, on completion of the exercise, he along with DG Air Operations Air Marshal Surat Singh visited the Gwalior air base and emphasised jointness, integration, transformation & self-reliance.

The Chief of Defence Staff also complimented the air warriors for their professionalism during the exercise.

The official twitter handle of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff gave information regarding the exercise through a tweet.

Notably, General Anil Chauhan has recently joined the campaign for 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games ‘Iss Baar, Sau Paar’ to boost the morale of the Indian contingent.