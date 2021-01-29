Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's urban plan set to bolster Nagar Nigams

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has begun to work on an urban plan before the civic elections. Chouhan has already held meetings with members of the municipal corporations of Rewa, Jabalpur, Satna and Dewas. He is leaving for Sagar on Saturday and going to review the work of Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Monday.

The civic elections may be held in April. Before that, the chief minister wants to bolster the municipal corporations. Chouhan is also trying to prepare a roadmap for development in cities, so that the people may be made aware about the government’s plan for development. The Congress was making a master plan for Bhopal and Indore, but, because of the change of government, the master plans are stuck.

Now that the civic polls are near, it is not possible for the government to implement the master plan before the elections. Therefore, the administration is working with the help of an urban plan.

Chouhan has told the officials to start work by making an action plan in which roads, ROBs, super-corridors, smart roads and sewerage are included.