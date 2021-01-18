Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s intervention helps 1.30L farmers get their insurance claim

BHOPAL: About 1.30 lakh farmers whose insurance premium was deducted from their accounts but their insurance claims were rejected due to technical glitches will get their claims, thanks to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s intervention.
There are around 1.30 lakh farmers in the state whose crop insurance claim for Kharif-2019 season has to be paid. The banks had deducted the premium from the account of these farmers and also remitted to the concerned insurance companies within the cut-off date. But, details could not be uploaded on the National Crop Insurance Portal (NCIP).
The details of the farmers were not uploaded due to reasons such as Aadhaar mismatch and technical flaws in the portal. Chouhan had taken up the issue with the bankers’ committee in December 2020.
Farmers had raised the issue from several platforms saying that they had done their part and paid the premium and were not responsible for the technical glitches. The Chief Minister took cognizance of their pleas and had a word with the bankers.
Chouhan directed that if the bank branches have deducted the premium from the farmer’s account and remitted it to the concerned insurance companies within the cut-off date then the insurance companies have to settle the claim subject to verification of data as provided by banks. He also clarified that, if banks delayed in remitting the premium to insurance companies then, the concerned banks will have to bear the loss. It was after these directions that the banks decided to settle the insurance claim of these 1.30 lakh farmers.
1. As many as 1,30, 502 farmers had duly paid the premium to the insurance companies but their data for Kharif 2019 was pending with other agencies.
2. There are 59,536 farmers whose information on earlier crop insurance details could not be traced because of mismatch of their Aadhaar details.
3. Moreover, 27,437 farmers were deprived of their claims as their Aadhaar were modified.
