Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur gets a new badminton court

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A wooden badminton court was inaugurated at the Baburam Chaturvedi Stadium premises in Chhatarpur on Friday. The court was built at a cost Rs 15 lakh from the Madhya Pradesh Fund.

The newly-constructed wooden badminton court and basketball ground were inaugurated by two female players.

On this occasion Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, Collector Sandeep GR, ADJ Anil Pathak, ADM Namah Shivay Arjaria, Archana Singh, Pushpendra Pratap Singh, District President Naugaon Hemlata Pathak, MP Representative Dhirendra Nayak, Vice Chancellor JP Mishra, players and students of schools and colleges were present.

The Union Minister said that in the upcoming sports competition, the extinct sports disciplines will be started again, preparations for this will begin next month. The list of sports, players and venue will be prepared. He expressed hope that with the availability of badminton court facilities, the young talent of this genre will get an opportunity to enhance their talent.

The efforts of the collector in building this badminton court were appreciated. The youth were appealed to use their energy and potential in sports as well as in the interest of the society and to stay away from drugs.

On the occasion of inauguration, a doubles match was played between Union Minister and ADJ and Collector and ADM, where the said couple showed their talent by playing badminton.

