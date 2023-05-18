Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur E-rickshaw driver approaches SP

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in the Deri road of Chhatarpur has approached the Superintendent of police (SP) of the town, after he was confused for an absconding criminal by the Civil lines police of Chhatarpur. The man has alleged that the cops are missing out on the actual accused, and have pulled him up four times, for the reason that he and the accused share the same name, and even their fathers’ names are almost similar.

Official sources said that the man who approached the Chhatarpur SP Amit Sanghi has been identified as Santosh Raikwar, who resides in the Krishna colony of the Deri road and drives an e-rickshaw for a living. In the same locality, another person named Santosh Raikwar too used to reside, who has been absconding after committing a crime. To add to the surprise is the fact that the name of the father of the innocent Santosh Raikwar is Umashankar Raikwar, while father of the alleged accused Santosh Raikwar is named Shankar Raikwar.

Owing to the confusion, the cops at the Civil lines police station often miss out on the actual accused and take the other Santosh Raikwar to the police station for interrogation, who is often let off after he proves his innocence by producing relevant documents. Latest of his interrogations took place on April 20, where he had to spend at least four hours convincing the cops that he is not the person against whom the warrant has been issued.

On Tuesday, he approached SP Sanghi, pleading with him to not be troubled by the cops anymore, as the issue is besmirching his image in the society and resulting in his mockery too.

SP Sanghi has assured the man of necessary probe in the case and has directed the Civil lines police to act sensibly in the matter.