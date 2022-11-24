Madhya Pradesh: Cheetahs released into big enclosures showing hunting prowess, spotted killing deers often

Cheetah from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three leopards shifted into the big enclosure from their acclimatization enclosures in Kuno National Park are showing good hunting skills as they are often killing the herbivorous animals. They are more accurate in hunting their prey. Their hunting prowess has impressed the forest officials of the park as this skill is necessary for their survival when they will be released into the wild.

A senior officer of Kuno National Park said that the third cheetah which was released into a big enclosure recently had killed at least two spotted deer. The two other cheetahs, which were released into big enclosure much before, have killed at least six spotted deer so far.

Experts feel that this hunting skill will help them immensely once they are released into the wild. The decision to release them into the wild will be taken by Cheetah Task Force.

As many as five more cheetahs are waiting to get released into the big enclosures where their survival skills will be tested. In the next meeting of the Cheetah Task Force, the decision will be taken that on which date the remaining cheetahs should be released into the big enclosures.

To ensure a prey base to cheetahs, Kuno National Park had brought spotted deer in large numbers from other parts of the state including Bandhavgarh National Park, Pench National Park etc.

DFO Kuno National Park Prakash Kumar Verma said the third cheetah had killed its first prey on third day of its release.

Read Also Bhopal: Lecture themed on Soil Cycle and Evolution of Life organised