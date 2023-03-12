Madhya Pradesh: Cheetahs kill their first prey in jungle

Representative Pic | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two cheetahs Oban and Asha, released into the wild of Kuno National Park on Saturday, are normal. They are believed to have jointly killed a prey in the jungle on Sunday.

“ Both cheetahs are behaving wonderfully in the wild. They are moving separately. But they were also sighted sitting together. By seeing them sitting together, we believe that they have killed their first prey in wild, which is a good sign,” Gwalior Chief Conservator of Forest Uttam Kumar Sharma told Free Press.

A team of employees is keeping a close watch on the movement of both the cheetahs. The radio collar fastened around their neck is also helping in giving information about their location.

The remaining cheetahs kept in big enclosures are likely to be released into the wild. Notably, eight Namibian cheetahs were kept in big enclosures and of them, two have been released. Now, six others are waiting to get released into the wild. These eight Namibian Cheetahs were brought to Kuno from Namibia and released into enclosure of Kuno National Park on the birthday of Prime Minister last year.

The 12 South African cheetahs brought on February 18 are in quarantine. Once they complete 30 days in quarantine, they will be shifted to big enclosure.