Madhya Pradesh: Chambal woman wins 1 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 53-year-old woman of Gwalior has won Rs 1 crore in KBC (Kaun Bangea Crorepati) quiz show.

The woman, Geeta Singh Gaur is a house wife. She has one son and two daughters. She has been trying to be the part of KBC for 16 years. In the meantime, once she reached but failed to get chance to sit on the hot seat.

She has become an inspiration for many others woman. “When there is willpower and passion in the mind, then everything becomes easy. And with this I have achieved the position. I always wanted to go on the hot seat of KBC and that is the reason I was trying continuously for the last 16 years,” Geeta said.

Gaur says that she liked to read books and newspapers in her free time. Women often suppress all their dreams at this age but they should not do this, if anyone has dream, then they should try to fulfill them till the last step. All dreams come true with hard work, she added.

Geeta further says that as soon as she reached the set of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan collected the information about the area she belongs. He became happy when he had heard about Chambal, she added.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:10 AM IST