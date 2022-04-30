Madhya Pradesh: Centre govt approves 406 mobile veterinary units

Bhopal: On the occasion of World Veterinary Day, the Central government has approved 406 mobile veterinary units for Madhya Pradesh. There are 4.06 crore livestock in Madhya Pradesh so it will be a mobile veterinary unit per 1 lakh livestock in the state, according to state government officials.

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Prem Singh Patel said that the mobile unit has been included in the scheme for establishment and strengthening of Veterinary Hospitals and Dispensaries in the year 2021-22. The central government has also sanctioned Rs 64.96 crore for it as the first instalment.

The Minister also informed that the vehicle of the mobile veterinary unit will be fully equipped with modern equipment and staff. The vehicle will have a veterinary doctor, a para-vet and a driver co-assistant. Apart from this, necessary equipment related to veterinary, minor surgery, artificial insemination, disease investigation will be installed in the vehicle. Projectors, speakers etc. will also be installed for publicity.

A provision of Rs 18.72 lakh per mobile veterinary unit has been made per year for the necessary human resources available in the vehicle, medicine and maintenance etc. It will have 60 percent central share and 40 percent state share. A provision of Rs 16 lakh has also been made for vehicles, vehicle furnishings, equipment required for veterinary medicine, publicity equipment and fabrication. This amount is 100% center based.

A call centre will also be set up for mobile veterinary unit. A call operator and veterinary doctor will be appointed in the call centre. A provision of 60 percent central share and 40 percent state share has been made for the centre.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:24 AM IST