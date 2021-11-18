Madhya Pradesh: Central discom billing centres to remain open on holidays

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran company (central discom) billing centres and offices will remain open on the holidays on November 19, 20 and 21, said the officials, here on Wednesday.

At the end of current week, three holidays are coming in a row. On Friday, is Guru Nanak Jayanti (Prakash Parv) followed by third Saturday and Sunday.

The nodal officer of the company Manoj Dewedi told media that three days of holidays in a row can create problems for consumers. To sort out the problem, all the four-sub division of Bhopal and zonal office will remain open and work as a regular office.

The bills can also be paid through MP online kiosk, common service centre, company portal through net banking, credit card, debit card, UPI and other online methods.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Pitambara Temple in Datia

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:47 AM IST