Madhya Pradesh celebrates its 67th foundation day today; CM Chouhan extends greetings to all citizens

CM Chouhan made a congratulatory tweet on MP foundation day. | Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended greetings to all the citizens of the state on the occasion of the 67th state foundation day.

MP celebrates its foundation day on November 1 and a function is also scheduled on the occasion in the evening at Lal Parade ground in the state capital Bhopal.

Talking to ANI, Chouhan said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state, on the auspicious occasion of Madhya Pradesh foundation day. Madhya Pradesh was once Bimaru (sick) state, but now we have progressed at a fast pace. The economic growth rate of Madhya Pradesh is 19.76% this year."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We are moving fast in the direction of making Madhya Pradesh shift from sick to now a self-reliant state. Madhya Pradesh is setting new dimensions of development in every field. On this occasion, I request you to kindly make your best contribution to the progress and development of Madhya Pradesh. Let us move fast to build a prosperous, developed and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said.

Chouhan further wrote on Twitter, " We are committed to making every possible contribution towards achieving the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India a 5 trillion economy. Madhya Pradesh will also become a participant in this great goal by achieving a target of $550 billion economy".

"On the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh, take a pledge that while discharging your civic duties with full devotion, you will contribute to the progress of the state and the country. I also promise you that I will make Madhya Pradesh the best state of the country," Chouhan further wrote.