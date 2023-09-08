Madhya Pradesh: Carriers And Sick Persons Should Get Counseling Cards Immediately - Governor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said that after sickle cell test, ensure timely arrangement to provide counseling cards for sick persons. He said that in order to speed-up sickle cell examination, identify sensitive areas and communities and examine them. Governor Patel has said that the challenges of health programmes should be taken up with full force and sensitivity. An action plan should be made in advance so that the progress of health programmes does not stop due to election work.

Patel was addressing the review meeting of Sickle Cell and T.B. eradication programmes at Raj Bhavan. In the meeting, President of Tribal Cell Deepak Khandekar, Additional Chief Secretary Public Health Family Welfare Mohammad Suleman and Principal Secretary to the Governor Shri D.P. Ahuja were also present.

Governor Patel said that a separate special ward should be made for the treatment of sickle cell in big hospitals of tribal dominated areas. Integrated arrangements for sickle cell diagnosis and treatment should be ensured in the ward. The health department should do effective phase-wise monitoring of screening, card distribution, treatment etc.

Cure for sickle cell in traditional medicine also

Citing the example of Dang, district in Gujarat with 95 percent tribal dominance, Governor Patel said that there are only a few hundred patients of sickle cell disease there. Presumably there may be the widespread availability of herbs, their effects on the environment, and the traditional herbal knowledge of the community. He also informed about the success of medicine by homeopaths and asked the department to make efforts for research and study for this. Information should also be sought on sickle cell treatment efforts in different regions around the country.

Respect Nikshay Mitras

Governor Patel said that the goal of eradication of TB is to be achieved by the year 2025. Awareness programmes must be conducted for its eradication. Active Nikshay Mitras should be encourag to achieve active public participation in patient nutrition efforts. Local public representatives, distinguished citizens and industrialists should also be included in these programmes.

Prove the Prime Minister’s trust

The Governor said that by launching the National Mission for Sickle Cell started by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state, he has patronized the work of prevention of sickle cell anemia. It is the responsibility of every person of the state to present the ideal of effective implementation of the programme. In the meeting, National Health Mission Director Sushri Priyanka Das, informed about the dimensions of the progress of the Sickle Cell and T.B. eradication programme. In the review meeting, Commissioner Health Dr. Sudam Khade, Member Secretary of Tribal Cell B.S. Jamod, Deputy Secretary to the Governor Swarochish Somvanshi and other concerned officers were present.

