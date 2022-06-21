e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Car hanging on divider leaves netizens in splits

The car owner Abhishek Sharma said that his car got stuck on the speed breaker near Parking Number 10. Even after a struggle of several hours, he could not pull his car off the breaker and had to finally toe it.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 'hanging car', allegedly stuck on a divider, is making headlines on social media.

The car owner Abhishek Sharma said that his car got stuck on the speed breaker near Parking Number 10. Even after a struggle of several hours, he could not pull his car off the breaker and had to finally toe it.

Taking to his social media account, he sarcastically posted the picture of the car hanging on the divider and termed it the 'masterpiece'.

"A big salute to the excellent engineer who made this speed breaker. Cars often get stuck on this but the administration in mum," said he on the microblogging site.

Read Also
Monsoon Bird Watching Camp: As many as 53 species of birds spotted in Bhopal's Kerwa Ecotourism Area
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Car hanging on divider leaves netizens in splits

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Shiv Sainiks gather outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Shiv Sainiks gather outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's...

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

International Yoga Day: Top Indian athletes come together on the occasion

International Yoga Day: Top Indian athletes come together on the occasion

Islamic State claims responsibility for Syria bus attack that killed 13, including 11 soldiers

Islamic State claims responsibility for Syria bus attack that killed 13, including 11 soldiers