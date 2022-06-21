Madhya Pradesh: Car hanging on divider leaves netizens in splits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 'hanging car', allegedly stuck on a divider, is making headlines on social media.

The car owner Abhishek Sharma said that his car got stuck on the speed breaker near Parking Number 10. Even after a struggle of several hours, he could not pull his car off the breaker and had to finally toe it.

Taking to his social media account, he sarcastically posted the picture of the car hanging on the divider and termed it the 'masterpiece'.

"A big salute to the excellent engineer who made this speed breaker. Cars often get stuck on this but the administration in mum," said he on the microblogging site.