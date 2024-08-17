 Madhya Pradesh: Capital Project Administration To Begin, Shivraj Goverment’s Decision To Be Changed
Proposal to be sent to the cabinet; many departments gave their consent

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 07:59 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mohan Yadav-led government is going to change a major decision taken by the then chief minister and present Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The state government is going to restart the Capital Project Administration (CPA). The Urban Development Department has prepared a plan for restarting CPA which will be presented to the cabinet.

After seeing the poor conditions of the roads in Bhopal, Chouhan decided to abandon CPA in March 2022. The employees of CPA were merged with those of Public

Works Department and Urban Development Department. The projects, CPA was supposed to carry out, were handed over to other departments.

r After Yadav became the Chief Minister, a discussion overestarting CPA has begun. Chief Secretary Veera Rana also held a meeting with officials over the issue.

As some departments were opposed to the proposal, it was swept under the carpet. Now, after the Chief Minister’s instructions the process for carrying out CPA has begun.

The CPA is being carried out in its old form, and it will be given all the projects. To restart CPA, the opinions of PWD, forest department, horticulture department, Bhopal Gas Tragedy and Vidhan Sabha Secretariat were sought. Most of the departments agreed to restart CPA.

Prakash swimming pool to go to sports department

The management of Prakash swimming pool is being handed over to the Sports and Youth Welfare Department. As swimming is part of the sports, its administration is being handed over to the sports department. At present, PWD is looking after the administration.

