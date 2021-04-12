Madhya Pradesh: #cancelboardexams2021 demand students, parents

Bhopal: The students and parents have started a hashtag #cancelboardexams2021 after losing hope from the government on deferment of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Separate hashtags were run on the social media platform, Twitter, but then, students of various education boards connected smartly and formed a common hashtag that could make it easier to trend on the social media platform.

Even the counsellors from the board helpline attending to the calls of the students from across the state agree that a lot of students call them just to know if the board has announced deferment of examinations. Some also ask whom to approach to urge them to cancel the examinations amidst the rising number of corona cases.

Not only the students, but also parents are worried. “Bhopal is constantly reporting cases numbering above 700. It may increase further. Doctors believe that the new strain spreads faster and is more lethal,” said Yashwant Goyal, a parent of a Class 12 boy. “When so many places are facing a lockdown, why’s the government so eager to push lakhs of students to risk their lives?” he added.

Several parents are also adding #pahlejaanphirexam in the campaign. “Several states have postponed the board examinations, so, why can’t the Madhya Pradesh government do it?” asked another parent.

Some students are also attaching news clippings, such as ‘Suicide Cases on the Rise as Exam Stress Weighs Down on Students’.

‘Not only social media’

"We’re not only running our campaign on social media platforms. We’ve written letters and emails to the board officials, as well. Several of us also called on the helpline number started by the board," said Rohan Mishra, one of the students.

Teachers also support as several test Covid +ve

Several teachers’ unions have raised questions over the conduct of the board examinations amid the emergency situation and the alarming rise in the number of corona-positive patients. ‘Why should government organise exams amid so many restrictions?’ asked a teacher.

According to reports, more than 100 teachers have tested positive so far in Bhopal district.

The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Karmchari Sangh has also demanded that teachers be included among the frontline workers for getting vaccinated on a priority basis. ‘Teachers are put on several duties related to control of corona, but are not mentioned in the ‘corona warrior’ category,’ said state president of the Karmachari Sangh Jitendra Singh.