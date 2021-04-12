Bhopal: Students of Classes 9 & 11 flock to school to collect question paper & answer copies for final exams

Bhopal: Students of Classes 9 and 11 flocked to their schools in the state capital to collect question papers and answer copies for their final examinations. They will be sitting for their final examinations through the open-book pattern.

Considering the grim situation created by the Covid pandemic, the school education department has decided to hold open-book examinations for the students of Classes 9 and 11. They will take the question papers and answer copies home and submit them to their schools as prescribed by the teachers.

Principals of the schools have been given the freedom to decide on the dates when the question papers will be distributed to the students and the dates for collection of the answer copies. About 11 lakh students are expected to write copies for these classes.

District education officer Nitin Saxena said that the principals had been given the power to decide on the dates for distribution and collection of the examination copies. This is done considering the inconvenience of the lockdown and other restrictions imposed in various parts of the state capital.