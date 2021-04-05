Bhopal: Practical exams of colleges affiliated to Barkatullah University deferred due to spurt in corona cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Practical exams of colleges affiliated to Barkatullah University have been deferred due to spurt in corona cases in the state.

Several colleges had failed to conduct the practical exams and were calling students amidst rising corona positive cases to colleges. About nine staff members from Benazir College were reported corona positive recently. Despite that the college, conducted practical exam on Monday.

Registrar of Barkatullah University, HS Tripathi, confirmed that practical exams in all colleges have been deferred. They can be held in May and June with main exams, he said.

Free Press had reported how practical exams became jokes in colleges across the state. Students refused to go to colleges for practical exams but were given passing marks by the concerned staff members.

On the other hand, most colleges were facing problems inviting the external examiner for practical exams. Most examiners refused making excuses to go to other colleges fearing rising cases of corona.

In some colleges staff members allegedly filled the marks without holding practical exams. Colleges where practical exams were not conducted till date have not taken a sigh of relief as they will be conducted later with the main theory exams.