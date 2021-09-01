Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet sanctions Rs 110cr for Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 110 crore under Nav Bharat Sakshar Abhiyan with an aim to impart literacy to 1 crore people. The campaign will continue till March 2026. The scheme of adult education will be implemented from 2021-22 to 2025-26. Under the purview, a target has been set to impart literacy to 1 crore people in the age group of 15 years and above through online and offline medium.

Home minister Narottam Mishra told media that decision has been taken to appoint Olympic bronze medalist Vivek Sagar as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

He was one of the members of Indian hockey team. Cabinet has also sanctioned benefits worth Rs 166 crore to 966 tribal villages under PM Adarsh Gram Yojana. As per criteria, village to benefit under the scheme should have over 50 per cent population of scheduled castes while total population should be at least 500 or above on the basis of 2011 census.

He further said that cabinet has also fixed MSP for mung and urad. Mung MSP is Rs 7,907 per quintal while MSP for urad is Rs 6,635 per quintal under Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA). Under Price Support Scheme (PSS), physical procurement of pulses, oilseeds and copra will be done by Central Nodal Agencies with proactive role of state governments.

Cabinet has also approved four industrial parks - Mohana (Indore), Katni, Ratlam and Jaora. A sum of Rs 128.65 crore has been sanctioned for their development, which will generate employment to 4,000 people, Mishra added.

Cabinet has approved strengthening Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit and its development of four units in Guna, Singrauli, Mandsaur and Neemuch. Cabinet has also sanctioned 92 posts. Every unit will have 17 posts and development of headquarters will be of 24 posts, Mishra added.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:21 AM IST