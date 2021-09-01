Alert for heavy rain: It may pour across state in next 24 hrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alert has been issued for heavy rain in entire Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours. All the ten divisions are likely to receive heavy rain. The trend is likely to prevail for next couple of days. The divisions which are likely to face heavy rain are Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol, Gwalior, Chambal and Rewa.

Similarly, yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ujjain districts, which may receive heavy rain. Bhopal received moderate rain on Tuesday.

In last 24 hours, Gyarashpur recorded 7cm rainfall while Prithvipur, Niwari, Sabalgarh, Nateran recorded 6cm rainfall each. Similarly, Rehati, Timarni, Orchha, Gwalior recorded 5cm each.

According to meteorological department, the low pressure is now over north Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra adjoining parts of west Vidarbha and South Madhya Pradesh. Monsoon trough is passing through Bhuj, Baroda, centre of low-pressure area and then east south-eastwards to west Central Bay of Bengal.

The offshore trough is extending from Karnataka coast to Kerala Coast. Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over parts of Madhya Pradesh. During next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible over western and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:10 AM IST