Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet passes the bill to ban Hukkah Bar Lounge in state

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet has approved the bill banning Hukkah Bar lounge on Tuesday. Now this bill would be sent for President’s consent and on receiving the President’s consent, it will be tabled before the Assembly for approval.

There are more than 200 hukkah bar lounges in the state. Action against hukkah bars would start once the bill comes into effect.

After the bill gets the nod, police officers, inspector and above, would be authorized to arrest person running Hukkah Bar Lounge without warrant and also interrogate him

Madhya Pradesh will be the fifth state after Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to ban Hukkah Bar. As of now, there is no provision to act tough against Hukkah bar. Currently hukkah bar owners move court and procure stay order against police action

In the meantime, the Cabinet also decided to do away with some of the Acts that have lost relevance after Independence.

A bill to regulate cinema theatres after their control was shifted to Urban Administration Department from Commercial Tax too was tabled before the Cabinet. Under the bill, Municipal commissioner would be license granting authorities in areas under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation. At other places, the authority to issue license would rest with the collector. Fine for violation of norm too has been enhanced from existing Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000.

Giving details of Cabinet decisions, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that the process to fill 88,750 vacant posts was already underway and the government would meet the target of recruiting people against one lakh posts by August 15, 2023.

Supplementary estimate too was placed before the Cabinet. Scheme to provide employment to De-notified Nomadic, semi nomadic community was also approved by the cabinet. Loan of Rs 1 lakh would be provided for self-employment.

Private University Amendment Act was also passed. The proposal for establishment of Global Skill University in Bhopal, Abhyodhaya University in Khargone and Azim Premji University in Bhopal was also approved.

Cabinet also approved the bill that proposes Rs 1,000 fine on owners of cattle found moving freely at public places.

Cabinet also gave its nod for 99 acre for construction of airport in place of air strip in Rewa.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that before the start of cabinet meeting, all ministers censured the statement of former minister and Congress leader Raja Pateria.

Cabinet ministers will meet Capacity Building Commission in Bhopal on December 26. Six groups of minister would be constituted. Capacity builders Hemant and Balasubramanium would help ministers enhance their capability.