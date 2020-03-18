Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet nods to set up 3 districts to save government amid political crisis

BHOPAL: The current political crisis has forced Chief Minister Kamal Nath to consider every demand of his legislators.

The cabinet on Wednesday gave green signal to create three new districts: Maihar, Chachora and Nagda.

Narayan Tripathi, who has sided with the Congress, demanded that Maihar should be given district status.

Tripathi said he would support the Congress during the floor test.

District status was given to Chachora, because MLA from that constituency, Laxman Singh, brother of Digvijaya Singh, demanded it.

Singh expressed his anger against Nath demanding district status for Chachora. Since it was feared that Singh might leave the Congress, his demand was fulfilled.

Nagda has also been given district status. Congress legislator Dileep Gurjar put up a demand for it.

To make Maihar a district, Satna will be broken. Similarly, for Chachora, Guna will be split; and for Nagda, Ujjain will be divided.

Reacting to government’s decision to make three districts, former minister Narottam Mishra said the Governor would not approve it.

Nath is taking all such decisions to save his government, Mishra said.