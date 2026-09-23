Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Clears ₹962.5 Crore For 140 Sports Complexes With Helipads | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave in-principle approval to Rs 962.50 crore for constructing and operating CM Sports Complexes in 140 assembly constituencies that currently lack such facilities.

Each complex will require around 10 acres and have indoor and outdoor sports facilities. A helipad will also be built at each complex for emergency use, including air ambulance services.

Ratlam, Singrauli Airstrips To Be Developed

The Cabinet also approved development of the Ratlam and Singrauli airstrips, with a proposal to be sent to the Central government.

13 Posts For Indore Dental College

The Cabinet sanctioned 13 posts at Government Dental College, Indore — one professor, 10 assistant professors and two associate professors. The move is aimed at increasing BDS seats from 63 to 100 and MDS seats from 35 to 44.

Rs 13,790 Crore Proposals Cleared

Overall, the Cabinet approved financial proposals worth over Rs 13,790 crore covering sports, infrastructure and other schemes.

These include Rs 2,015.60 crore for continuation of a High Court scheme, Rs 554.61 crore for the Gram Nyayalaya Yojana and Rs 524 crore for the Madhya Pradesh Legal Assistance and Legal Advice Board's Establishment Scheme.