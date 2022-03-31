Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves transport service in rural areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet, on Thursday, approved Transport Credit (RTC) model for providing public transport service in rural areas of the state.

However, initially this will be a pilot project in Vidisha district for six months beginning May 1, 2022. Related Acts and rules for the vehicles to be operated under the model too have been relaxed, as per officials.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the cabinet meeting on Thursday at Mantralaya.

As per provisions, relaxation will be given under Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules, 1994 to operators to include operation of vehicles of 7+1 to 20+1 seating capacity on rural roads, total exemption on the monthly motor vehicle tax payable under Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1991 and certain incentive amount against the Rural Transport Credit (RTC) earned by the operators of vehicles who operate continuously for six months.

All action in this regard will be taken by the Transport Department.

The Cabinet gave administrative approval for Semaria Micro Irrigation Project with cost amounting to Rs 158.06 crore for creating irrigation potential of 9,000 hectares in Rewa district. With the construction of the project, underground pressurised pipe distribution system irrigation facility will be available in 9000 hectare of 86 villages of Semaria tehsil.

The Cabinet gave administrative approval for Rabi irrigation with an amount of Rs. 188.42 crore for irrigation potential of 6,000 hectares under Samakota barrage. From the project, 15 villages of Tehsil Mahidpur of Ujjain district will get irrigation benefit through underground pipeline through micro irrigation pressure (sprinkler) method.

The Cabinet approved the implementation of Devarnya Yojana in the state. “Devaranya Yojna” will be implemented with the objective of creating value chain for production, storage, marketing of medicinal and aromatic plants while identifying and developing 11 special plant producing areas in the state.

The Cabinet has taken a decision that a copy of the computerized revenue record of the Revenue Department being supplied on mobile under Public Service Guarantee scheme will be provided with only Rs.10 per page fee.

The Cabinet decided to start a new scheme "Programme Planning and Management" to establish communication with the beneficiaries of various schemes introduced in the name of the chief minister and to organise programmes for distribution of benefits. This will facilitate the organisation of events. Also, direct communication can be established with the public.

Giving a relief to farmers in the state the state Cabinet gave its nod for extending the last date for repayment of Kharif crop loan to April 15.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:16 PM IST