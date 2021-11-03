Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet approves new scheme for Covid-19 treatment & management

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet, on Tuesday, approved the new scheme named ‘number 7659’ for the implementation of activities related to Covid-19, treatment and management of Covid-19. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over a meeting held at Mantralaya, according to the state government.

The plan includes health infrastructure upgradation, human resource management, purchase of medicines and other equipment, free treatment of covid patients, testing and sampling arrangements, covid friendly behavior-awareness and publicity, covid care center operation, waste management of hospitals, home Isolation monitoring and medical kit distribution etc.

At present, Rs 75 crore is available from re-appropriation for the implementation of the scheme. There is a total proposal of Rs 480 crore.

Cabinet has approved proposal of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department under Chief Minister Rural Street Vendor Loan Scheme. Under the scheme, the cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to provide a grant of Rs 1000 to each street vendor. Amount to be transferred in the bank accounts of 6,10,060 lakh beneficiaries.

The cabinet has also approved Rs 29 crore 30 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Covid care and arrangement of better medical facilities.

Cabinet has approved building construction for One Stop Centre in Neemuch to provide medical facilities, helpline, FIR facilities, counseling facilities etc. to the women victims of violence in the municipality Neemuch.

Cabinet has also approved a total of 868 posts of all categories have been filled for strengthening the Directorate of Geology and Mining (MP) in the Department of Mineral Resources. With the approval of new posts, the work of the department will speed up and there will be an expected increase in mineral revenue.

The cabinet has also approved the revised approval of expenditure in excess of the provision in the contract executed with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) (National Partner) and to make CII the National Partner again for the next two years. The Cabinet has approved the extension of the country liquor supply system proposed by the Commercial Tax Department till October 31, 2021 in the state till November 5, 2021. Approval was given to extend this arrangement till 31 March 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:17 AM IST