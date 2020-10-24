Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan not even foot dust of Kamal Nath, says Jitu Patwari

The language the politicians are using against one another in run-up to the by-elections lacks civility.

At a meeting in Mandhata on Saturday, former minister Jitu Patwari said, “Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not even Kamal Nath’s foot dust.”

“If Nath calls up Ratan Tata he will immediately come,” Patwari said. He made the above statement in reference to Nath’s power.

According to BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal, Patwary’s statement is nothing but an offence to the people of the state.

Scared of defeat, the Congress leaders have gone crazy, Agarwal said, adding that, such statements show they have poverty of thought.

He wanted to know on which capacity Patwari made such a statement. On some earlier occasions, Patwari made such controversial statements.

Congress rips into Imarti’s statement

A video clipping of Minister for Women and Child Development Department Imarti Devi who stole the limelight after MPCC president Kamal Nath called her item has also gone viral. In the video, she is allegedly saying that let the party go to hell.

Reacting to Imarti Devi’s statement, Congress leader KK Mishra said the one who did not belong to the parent party could not fit in the BJP.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan must judge them before the by-elections, he said.