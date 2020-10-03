Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Sanwer election heats up, Congress lodges complaint over morphed video of Premchand Guddu

Indore: With Sanwer by-poll coming close with each passing day, campaigning by the political parties has been turning murkier as morphed videos of the showing candidates in an unsavoury light have started circulating on social media.

Congress leaders led by district President Sadashiv Yadav and party’s candidate from Sanwer Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’ approached DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra on Saturday lodging complaint against a video that has gone viral on social media.

Congress leaders alleged that five videos are being circulated by unidentified persons to damage the image of party’s candidate to gain advantage in coming elections.

“We have demanded that the DIG should act immediately against those who are forwarding the message along with the group admins,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Guddu alleged that videos are being morphed and forwarded by BJP and their candidate Tulsi Silawat. “They have been sullying politics by such activities. Silawat and his aides forwarded the video to damage my image in the election,” he added.

DIG Mishra said that they have sent videos for investigation and action would be taken under relevant sections of IT Act.

Two of the videos includes a voice over in which the speaker is abusing Guddu and terming him a chain snatcher while another video of a movie which has morphed images of Guddu and Jitu Patwari.