Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP begins booth level conventions

The BJP began organising conventions at polling booth level in all the 28 assembly constituencies from Friday. Convener of party election management committee and UAD minister Bhupendra Singh stated this on Friday.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will address in Sanwer assembly seat on October 3. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar will address booth level convention in Thara and Sihonia of Dimini Vidhan Sabha constituency and Porsa, Gramin Nagra, Amba Nagar in Amba Vidhan Sabha constituency on October 4. He will also address rallies in Kailaras and Pahadganj of Jaura Vidhan Sabha and Morena East and Morena West in Morena Vidhan Sabha constituency on October 5.

Jyotiraditya Scindia will address booth level convention from October 7 to October 12 in Sumawali, Morena, Dimini, Amba, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior-East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohri, Mungawali Ashoknagar Vidhan Sabha constituencies. Former BJP state president Rakesh Singh will address booth level conventions in Badamalhera, Surkhi, and Anuppur from October 7 to October 9.

Other leaders who will address conventions include chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP president VD Sharma, party organisational general secretary Suhas Baghat, union ministers Thawarchand Gahlot, Prahalad Singh Patel, Fuggan Singh Kulaste, national secretary Om Prakash Dhruve, home minister Narottam Mishra, UAD minister Bhupendra Singh, and SC/ST Morcha president Lal Singh Arya.