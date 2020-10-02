Bhopal: PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava makes surprise visit to hospital, finds it sans doctors and staff

Bhopal: PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava made a midnight visit to the Grahakota CHC and found it in an abandoned situation, not even a single staffer was present in the hospital.

The minister showed his annoyance on social media and stated that if this is the situation of his constituency, then what may be the situation of other hospitals of the state.

The minister visited on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at around 2.30 am to the Garahakota CHC.

With the minister many of the supporters were also accompanying him and one of them recorded the video of the visit.

The minister kept on opening one room after another and calling the names of nurses, doctors, security guards and other staff, but none of them were present in the hospital.

The minister wrote on his social media page, that he had received the information that the doctors and the staff are not coming to the hospital and the patients are waiting for hours for the doctors. Hence, to find out the reality, he himself made a visit to the hospital and inspected the whole area and found the complaint true.

The minister further added that the situation of the PHC Rehli and Sahapur is also the same and he is annoyed due to the situation.

He stated that now whenever he is in the constituency, he will be going to visit the hospitals.

He also stated that on one hand, the labourers of MGNREGA earn Rs 200 after working hard and on the other hand the hospital staff are getting Rs 3,000 to 4,000 per day and are resting in the air-conditioned houses leaving their duties. This is not going to happen, he added.

He asked the public representatives and the administration to check and monitor the government works and also take strict action if needed.