Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Government functions over, it is time to hold election rallies

Political functions packed with people are going on in the time of corona pandemic because of the ensuing by-elections. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, visited nine constituencies in three days.
Earlier to visiting nine constituencies with Scindia, Chouhan alone had visited ten areas where government functions were held.
Chouhan and Scindia together visited Sanwer, Badnawar, Hatpiplya, Ashok Nsagar, Mugawali, Devra, Sanchi, Surkhi and Bamhori. Bhoomipujan of various projects were performed and many welfare schemes were announced in those by-poll-bound areas.
Chouhan also took part in functions held for distributing financial aid under Sambal Yojna, crop insurance scheme and Kisan Kalyan Yojna.
Apart from that, he distributed laptops to students and grants to cooperative societies. All these events were held last week.
Thousands of people got benefits through those programmes. By-elections to 28 seats have become as important as main polls. In these by-elections, it will be decided whether the BJP continues to rule the state or the Congress returns to power.
According to the Election Commission, by-election dates will be declared on September 29. Therefore, the government has finished all its functions. Now, the election rallies will begin.
Both Chouhan and Scindia announced the government’s welfare schemes during their visit to the by-election-bound areas.
The welfare schemes were announced so that the former Congress legislators who are now fighting by-polls on BJP tickets can tell people what the present government has done in their constituencies.
Chouhan has visited each constituency twice to create an atmosphere for the ensuing elections. Chouhan says he is ready for the by-elections.
Nath too ready for visit
MPCC president Kamal Nath is also ready to visit the by-poll-bound constituencies.
Nath will go to Sanchi on September 29, Subasara on September 30 and Hatpiplya on October 3.
Nath took part in a function in Rajgarh to pay tribute to former legislator Govardhan Dangi. Earlier, Nath held a road show in Gwalior and meetings in Sanwer and Agar constituencies. Nath’s programmes in each constituency are being prepared.
Ban on people, but not on political events
Many restrictions have been imposed on people because of the corona pandemic. The government has imposed restrictions on the height of Durga idols and on the number of people visiting pandals, wedding ceremonies and last rites. Theatres, schools and colleges are still closed, but there are no restrictions on political events due to the ensuing by-elections.
The most important factor in these events is that the government is organising those functions, and the collectors are making arrangements for it. Nevertheless, it is the collectors who have imposed ban on all other events.
