Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Government functions over, it is time to hold election rallies

Political functions packed with people are going on in the time of corona pandemic because of the ensuing by-elections. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, visited nine constituencies in three days.

Earlier to visiting nine constituencies with Scindia, Chouhan alone had visited ten areas where government functions were held.

Chouhan and Scindia together visited Sanwer, Badnawar, Hatpiplya, Ashok Nsagar, Mugawali, Devra, Sanchi, Surkhi and Bamhori. Bhoomipujan of various projects were performed and many welfare schemes were announced in those by-poll-bound areas.

Chouhan also took part in functions held for distributing financial aid under Sambal Yojna, crop insurance scheme and Kisan Kalyan Yojna.

Apart from that, he distributed laptops to students and grants to cooperative societies. All these events were held last week.

Thousands of people got benefits through those programmes. By-elections to 28 seats have become as important as main polls. In these by-elections, it will be decided whether the BJP continues to rule the state or the Congress returns to power.

According to the Election Commission, by-election dates will be declared on September 29. Therefore, the government has finished all its functions. Now, the election rallies will begin.