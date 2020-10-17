Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Digvijaya Singh asks voters to take their money share from ‘traitors’

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh posted a message on social media and asked voters to take their share of Rs 35 crore from the traitors (Those who quit Congress and joined BJP).

The BJP has filed the complaint with cyber police against the message.

Singh wrote on his Facebook page that those who had betrayed the Congress party and were sold for Rs 35 crore will give their share to people who had voted them to power in 2018 assembly elections. “Traitors should share the amount with their voters. If they do not give the amount, voters should not vote for them,” Singh added.

The BJP had filed complaint stating that the party symbol lotus was misrepresented in the message, as it was turned upside down. BJP also alleged that the photograph of BJP candidates for the by-elections display “sold out” seal. It has also displayed Gaddar Rate Card on it, in which the amount of Rs 35 crore is divided among voters of the constituency. The BJP has asked to take strict action against Digvijaya Singh under IT Act.