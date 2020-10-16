Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath raised money in name of IIFA awards, alleges BJP chief VD Sharma

Indore: BJP state chief VD Sharma here on Monday claimed that Congress leader Kamal Nath was only busy in making money through corrupt practices when he was chief minister of the state.

“After he became CM, he made money from the poor and industrialists. He extorted money from industrialists in the name of IIFA awards,” he told reporters during his visit to poll-bound Sanwer.

The Shivraj government is now investigating illegal recoveries of money by Kamal Nath government in the name of donations.

Sharma also said that Nath was the chief strategist in implementing the emergency in the country. “At that time, institutional democracy was scrapped in his party,” he added.

Sharma alleged that Nath takes pride in being called an industrialist and calls the people of MP as “bhooke nange”.

“Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his protégé Silawat played an important role in breaking arrogance of Nath and toppling his government,” he added.