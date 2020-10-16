Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath raised money in name of IIFA awards, alleges BJP chief VD Sharma

Indore: BJP state chief VD Sharma here on Monday claimed that Congress leader Kamal Nath was only busy in making money through corrupt practices when he was chief minister of the state.
“After he became CM, he made money from the poor and industrialists. He extorted money from industrialists in the name of IIFA awards,” he told reporters during his visit to poll-bound Sanwer.
The Shivraj government is now investigating illegal recoveries of money by Kamal Nath government in the name of donations.
Sharma also said that Nath was the chief strategist in implementing the emergency in the country. “At that time, institutional democracy was scrapped in his party,” he added.
Sharma alleged that Nath takes pride in being called an industrialist and calls the people of MP as “bhooke nange”.
“Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his protégé Silawat played an important role in breaking arrogance of Nath and toppling his government,” he added.
Sharma also alleged that the Kamal Nath government returned Rs 2.43 thousand crore funds received under Prime Minister Housing Scheme from the Centre. He was more concerned about holding IIFA awards instead of building homes for the poor, he alleged.
Sharma also said senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh was pulling the strings of the Kamal Nath government from behind the curtains.
Reminding statements of the then minister Govind Singh and Umang Singhar, Sharma said that the duo had said in the public that it was Digvijay Singh who was running the government.
Responding to the question regarding Scindia's name featuring at number 10 in the list of star campaigners, Sharma said that the BJP runs through a system. When I was the general secretary in the last election, my name was at the last in the list of star campaigners.
BJP manifesto: From Narmada to Ram temple
BJP has issued an exclusive manifesto for the Sanwer assembly seat, which mentions about its achievements in the state as well as centre.
From Narmada water project to abrogation of Article 370 in J-K and Ram temple has found mention in the 30 pages manifesto, which was released by Sharma. Through the manifesto, BJP is trying to gain a place in the hearts of voters and is trying to get support.
On the cover page of the manifesto itself, pictures of all the prominent leaders of the constituency including former MLA Rajesh Sonkar, and Sawan Sonkar, a ticket contender from the same assembly, have also been printed. In the manifesto, special mention has been made about the works done by Silawat in last five months of the BJP government. It also mentions an array of promises and announcements for the coming days.
