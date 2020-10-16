Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Digvijay Singh meets chief electoral officer, seeks removal of Bhopal ADG

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh met chief electoral officer Veera Rana on Friday and inquired about action taken on complaints filed by the Congress. He also provided a list of police officials allegedly working for the BJP in these by-elections.

Singh also sought removal of ADG Bhopal zone Upendra Jain. His native place is Rajgarh and he is trying to influence elections, said Singh in his complaint.

‘Police inspectors are threatening Congress workers and dalits. We have submitted sufficient evidences and videos to prove our point,’ said Digvijaya Singh. He said that brother of Congress contestant at Dimni was beaten up by the police. In another incident, vehicle of a Congress worker was smashed and his house vandalised in Sumaoli. The BJP contestant is abusing Congress workers, the audio clip has been submitted with the EC, he said.

In Dinara of Karera assembly a sub-inspector is openly campaigning for the BJP and threatening people to vote for BJP or else face consequences. Current dispensation is using the police to win these by-elections, claimed Singh.

Singh said that he was told by the CEO that a senior IAS official has been posted to look into complaints related with the police department. He is supposed to reply to complaints within 24 hours.