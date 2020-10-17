Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Congress Vachan Patra for you

The Congress on Saturday released Vachan Patra for upcoming bypolls. Releasing the patra, former chief minister Kamal Nath said that after returning to power, the Congress would launch ‘Godhan Seva Yojana’ on the lines of the Chhattisgarh government. Under this scheme, the Chhattisgarh government is purchasing cow-dung at Rs 2/kg.

He also announced that agriculture bills cleared by the Parliament would not be implemented in the state. Besides, electricity bills will be charged on the basis of 100 units equal to Rs 100. The Congress government had hiked social security pension to Rs 600 from 300 as promised in the Vachan Patra of 2018 assembly polls. After bypoll results it would be increased to Rs 800 and extended to Rs 1000 per month, if Congress forms the government.

Missing promises

In 2018, Congress had promised Rs 5 exemption on petrol and diesel price and Rs 100 on domestic LPG cylinders. These promises never matured in 15-month government. It is missing in the new vachan patra

Digvijaya Singh missing

Photograph of ex-CM Digvijay Singh is missing in the vachan patra. Singh was one of the government shapers of 2018 Congress government. But now he is missing. Similarly, former leader of opposition Ajay Singh is also missing. He also ‘missed’ the Patra launching programme. Same is the case with former PCC president Arun Yadav.

My govt toppled to stop corruption charges against BJP leaders

Congress government was toppled because BJP leaders came to know that it was planning to file cases regarding corruption in 15-years of BJP rule. Blaming chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for corona spread, “He (CM Chouhan) is the one who used to claim, Koi Corona, Varona Nahi Hai, mishandled the situation and the infection intensified in the state”.

Nath said that out of 974 promises of 2018 Patra, 574 were fulfilled.