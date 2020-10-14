Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav’s flip flop & Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti’s entry to impact poll outcome in Bada-Malhera constituency

The Congress party received a jolt in Bundelkhand region where former minister Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav joined BSP on Wednesday. Soon after joining the party, he received ticket from Bada-Malhera seat. State BSP president Ramakant Pippal confirmed that Yadav joined the party and will contest election from Bada-Malhera assembly constituency.

The Congress party has announced saffron face from Bada-Malhera constituency – Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti. She is giving challenge to Pradummn Singh Lodhi who quit Congress party to join BJP.

The constituency is dominated by Yadav and Lodhi voters who play a decisive role in candidate’s victory. The Congress and BJP have fielded Lodhi candidates. If Lodhi voters support their community candidates, their votes will split. If Yadav community decides to support its community candidate, then the fight will become interesting.