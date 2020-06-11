Madhya Pradesh Byplls: Congress ahead of BJP in social media war, combination of content and aggression shows its impact

As the date for by-elections in 24 seats is nearing, a war between the BJP and the Congress has begun on social media.

Both the parties have opened fronts against each other. In this war, the Congress seems to be more aggressive than the BJP.

The Congress has been picking at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia who has crossed over to the BJP from the Congress.

The party has been raising issues against Chouhan on social media. Former chief minister Kamal Nath is severely attacking Chouhan but the BJP seems to be defensive.

The replies given by the BJP to the Congress’ charges look weak.

Twenty-two former legislators of the Congress who have crossed over to the BJP are being called ‘Jaichand’ (a betrayer) and ‘Bikau’ (purchased). Nevertheless, the BJP social media is keeping mum over it.