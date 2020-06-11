Madhya Pradesh Byplls: Congress ahead of BJP in social media war, combination of content and aggression shows its impact

As the date for by-elections in 24 seats is nearing, a war between the BJP and the Congress has begun on social media.
Both the parties have opened fronts against each other. In this war, the Congress seems to be more aggressive than the BJP.
The Congress has been picking at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia who has crossed over to the BJP from the Congress.
The party has been raising issues against Chouhan on social media. Former chief minister Kamal Nath is severely attacking Chouhan but the BJP seems to be defensive.
The replies given by the BJP to the Congress’ charges look weak.
Twenty-two former legislators of the Congress who have crossed over to the BJP are being called ‘Jaichand’ (a betrayer) and ‘Bikau’ (purchased). Nevertheless, the BJP social media is keeping mum over it.
The Congress social media has also attacked the controversial audio clip of the chief minister. They continuously trended the issue on twitter.
The BJP has failed to raise the issues the way the Congress is doing.
The issues that the Congress has kicked up on social have also become a matter discussion.
Akshay Hunka, active on the Congress’s social media, said they put up the issues with facts and figures.
According to Hunka, they are happy their efforts are getting appreciation.
Nevertheless, incharge of BJP’s IT cell, Shivraj Singh Dabi said the Congress encouraged fake news.
Since the BJP is ruling the state, it cannot be as aggressive as the Congress, but they give strong reply to the issues raised by the Congress, Dabi said.
According to him, the party is reaching out to real people.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)