Madhya Pradesh: Bus Conductor Dies In Satna, Kin Allege Murder

Representational image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year old man, employed as a bus conductor in Satna died on Saturday, the police said. The police added that the reason behind his death had not been ascertained yet, and the man’s kin have alleged that he was murdered.

The Kotwali police said the man who died was Ankit Dahiya (32). He was a bus conductor at a private travel company in Satna. On Saturday at about 6 am, he left home telling his wife that he was going for duty work.

On the same day at about 3 pm, the bus driver called Dahiya’s brother-in-law Krishna and said that his health was deteriorating. Dahiya was taken to hospital where he died. In the meanwhile, Dahiya’s brother-in-law Krishna, wife Ritu and other kin rushed to hospital.

They were advised to take his body to the mortuary but they insisted on lodging a police complaint, as they suspected his murder. Dahiya’s kin have been suspecting murder, as his hands had turned blue. The police have registered a complaint and are probing the case.