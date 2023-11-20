 Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies Of Electrocution In Satna
The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Laulach village in Satna district.

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old man driving a harvester in his farm field in his village died after he tried removing electric wires from his fields on Sunday, the police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Laulach village in Satna district. The police have named the man who died in the incident as Anup Kumar (21). He had gone to his farm fields to see crops.

He was driving harvester, when he spotted a few electric wires lying there. He got down from the harvester and tried to remove wires by means of wood logs.

During this, he accidentally came in contact with one of the wires and got electrocuted. He sustained wounds and was rushed to the hospital a few minutes later, where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

