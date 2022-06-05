Madhya Pradesh: Bus carrying 30 pilgrims falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying about 30 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on Sunday evening. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told the news agency- 25 people have died in the accident.

All the passengers were going on Chardham Yatra. NDRF team is carrying out the rescue operation. Uttarakhand CM is monitoring the rescue operation from the disaster control room.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said – All the passengers are from Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. After the accident, along with the ambulance, the medical team is also present at the spot. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated.

The bus (UK- 04 1541) started from Haridwar. Due to the deep ditch and darkness, it is becoming difficult to transport the dead bodies to the road.

Apart from the driver and conductor, there were 14 men and 14 women in the bus.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted and said – The death of pilgrims of Panna district of Madhya Pradesh after a bus going to Yamunotri Dham on pilgrimage to Chardham in Uttarakhand fell into a gorge. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss. And my team is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government and the local district administration. Arrangements are being made to treat the injured and bring the dead bodies to Madhya Pradesh. The family should not feel alone in this hour of grief, we are with all the bereaved families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed grief after the bus accident in Uttarakhand. Amit Shah said that the bus full of devotees fell into the gorge. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh.