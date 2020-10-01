Madhya Pradesh: Bureaucracy keeps eye on by-elections

The state bureaucracy is keeping an eye on ensuing by-election on 28 assembly seats, besides common man.

The bureaucracy worked during the 15 months’ rule of the Congress, after that of the BJP’s 15 years administration.

They have been again working for the government led by Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Some bureaucrats want the Congress’s return to power for better posting.

On the other hand, a few officers want that the BJP should stay in power.

After the continuous rule of the BJP, when the Congress returned to power, the officers have been also divided in different groups.

The officers have begun to calculate the number of seats to be won by the BJP and the Congress in the by-elections for 28 seats.

According to the officers, the Congress may win more seats than the BJP.

To maintain majority in the House, the ruling party requires only nine seats, but the Congress has to win all the 28 constituencies to return to power.

Against this backdrop, most of them feel the Congress is unlikely to form government.