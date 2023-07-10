Madhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Vikas Sena Members Stage Sit-In

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bundelkhand Vikas Sena of Lalitpur staged a sit-in at a garden in Lalitpur to protest against the tenth-rate medical facilities being provided at Laitpur district hospital. The group raised their voice in light of the issue against the district administration and demanded immediate redressal of peoples’ grievances.

The Bundelkhand Vikas Sena was headed by Harish Kapoor who alleged before the media that the district hospital might have been transformed into a medical college, but the facilities over there are nowhere to be found. He added that the district hospital was made as a referral centre, and the kin of the patients being admitted there were forced to run from pillar to post for even the smallest of the things.

Other members of Bundelkhand Vikas Sena shed light on more irregularities prevailing at the hospital. They said that despite a huge population of Lalitpur town, not even one cardiologist was present at the hospital. Despite a trauma centre building, there is dearth of general physicians, nephrologists, general surgeons, gynaecologists, paediatricians and other doctors.

Kapoor added that area surrounding the district hospital is in a shambles and has garbage heaps all around. He then warned the district administration to restore all the facilities and amenities at the hospital, failing which, Vikas Sena would stage protest.

Read Also Bhopal: Emerald Park To Amrai In Dark For 2 Months