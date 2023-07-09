 Bhopal: Emerald Park To Amrai In Dark For 2 Months
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Streetlights are not functioning from Emerald Park to Amrai in Bagsewania in ward no 54 (zone 13) for last two-and-a-half months. The area is located behind AIIMS, Bhopal. Residents have complained at CM Helpline but nothing moved.

According to residents, streetlights were installed after 20 years but they stopped functioning later. This is despite the fact that municipal zone 13 (along Misrod Road) is one of the highest tax paying zones of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (central discom) has blamed BMC administration for lethargic attitude stating that civic body had not applied for power connection.

Central discom assistant manager (Shakti Nagar) Mithun Meshram said, “BMC has not handed over streetlights to us for power supply. BMC has installed streetlights but the company has to supply power. BMC will maintain it even after we supply power. So it is not fault of power company. ” BMC engineer Ashish Shrivastava said, “More poles have to be installed. It is incomplete. We are trying to complete work at the earliest. This is the reason we have not applied for power connection so far.”

article-image
