Madhya Pradesh: Bulk Drug Park To Come Up In Lalitpur Soon | representative pic

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): A Bulk Drug Park will soon come up at Syedpur in Lalitpur district as part of the government’s plan to set up such parks to generate job opportunities. After evaluation of the proposals, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have been given the final approval to develop the bulk drug parks.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) of Panchayati Raj, horticulture and food processing department Manoj Kumar on Friday inspected the place where the proposed park will be set up.

He was accompanied by district Alok Kumar Singh and other officials of the district administration. Manoj Singh said once the park was built, many local youths would get jobs. He also interacted with the officials of the pharma company that is setting up the Bulk Drug Park and took feedback on the proposed scheme.

He was also informed about the power supply, irrigation facility, revenue, environment, pollution, quality of soil in the area, availability of land, roads and air connectivity.

The officials present on the occasion assured the ACS that there would not be any problem at local level. If everything goes well, the residents of Lalitpur will get Bulk Drug Pharma Park. Besides the district magistrate, chief development officer Kamalakant Pandey, additional district magistrate Ankur Shrivastava and other officials were present during the inspection.

There are plans to set up Bulk Drug Parks in 13 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.