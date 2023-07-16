Madhya Pradesh: Buffalo Thieves Fire At Cops In Village | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A band of buffalo thieves fired at a police patrolling party at chand Ka Purwa village on Friday night when the cops tried to stop a vehicle moving under suspicious circumstances. According to reports, there were stolen buffaloes in the vehicle.

A resident of the village Dashrath Sharma filed a complaint at the Amba police station about losing two buffaloes costing Rs 1.5 lakh. On receiving the complaint, the police began to search for the thieves. So, when a police patrolling party saw the vehicle, they tried to stop it, but those sitting in the vehicle shot at the cops.

Nevertheless, the police team chased the vehicle, and when it stopped, they found the buffaloes in it. The police said that the buffaloes had been stolen from Chand Ka Pura village. However, the police did not mention the firing in their records.

