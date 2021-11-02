Madhya Pradesh: Budhni toy-makers to get global recognition, says CM

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the toy-makers of Budhni will get national and international recognition that they may earn a living and sustain the tradition of making dolls.

Chouhan made the statement while he was virtually inaugurating the toy festival in Budhni on Monday. The festival will continue till November 14.

In charge minister of the district Prabhuram Choudhary and Member of Parliament Ramakant Bhargava addressed the event held in Budhni.

Chouhan said that the toy festival was organised keeping in mind the popularity of Budhni’s toys.

The aim is to render the concept of making MP self-reliant into reality and to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local idea.

The artisans of Budhni have been making attractive wooden toys for several years, and, through the festival, they will be able to exhibit their talent and to earn a living, he said.

The toys will be given online publicity and national and international toy selling companies contacted for the sale of those dolls, Chouhan said.

A discussion will be held between the artisans from Budhni and its nearby areas and the administrative officials to preserve the works of those artisans, he said.

The festival will also give a message that wooden toys are not harmful to the children as plastic toys are, Chouhan said, adding that in Budhi, there are 280 artisans who make traditional wooden toys.

Out of 280 families, the forest department has registered 120 who get wood at cheaper rates for making toys, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the income of each family is between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 a month, and that there are 22 shops on the Bhopal-Nagpur National Highway number 69, which sell such toys.

The government has proposed to bring the toy-makers of Budhni to national and international platforms through e-marketing, he said.

Corona warriors honoured

In charge minister of the district and state health minister Prabhuram Choudhary and Member of Parliament Ramakant Bhargava honoured 285 officers and employees for working hard during the corona pandemic.

It is because of these corona warriors that the state could deal with the situation arising out of the pandemic, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

