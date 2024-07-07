Madhya Pradesh: 'Budget Session Shortest In State’s History,' Says MPCC Chief Jitu Patwari | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari dubbed the budget session as shortest in the history of state and tried to corner government by alleging that Finance Minister Jagdish Devda has rigged the figures while making tall claim that capital expenditure had been increased by 15%.

He was interacting with media persons at party office here on Saturday. He said capital expenditure in 2023-24 was Rs 67177.96 crore and it had been reduced to Rs 61633.49 crore. This means that infrastructure development of state has taken a hit.

Congress Leaders Brainstorm Strengthening Party Organistation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To strengthen the party organisation, the Congress held a marathon meeting with the victorious and defeated MLAs of seven divisions of the state on Saturday. The All India Congress Committee general secretary Jitendra Singh, PCC president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar took region-wise feedback.

The senior leaders also did one to one meeting with the assembly candidates to know the reasons for the defeat, how the organisation could be strengthened and what were the shortcomings in preparation of the elections.

Most of them said the Ladli Behna Scheme snatched the victory from their hands. Jitendra Singh said it is true that the results of assembly and Lok Sabha elections were disappointing. “Notwithstanding this, we will strengthen the organisation and will emerge as a voice of people to unmask the BJP government,” he said.

Jitu Patwari said to strengthen the organisation from district, block, mandal, sector and till booth level, everyone has to work with unity. He exhorted to learn a lesson from the defeat and move forward. Umang Singhar said BJP believes in propaganda to fulfil its vested interest. Congress leaders and workers will hit the roads to expose BJP and its unfulfilled promises made to the people. The assembly candidates in one to one meeting gave myriad suggestions to strengthen the party at all levels.